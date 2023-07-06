BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar eyes May highs vs yen after hot U.S. data, payrolls ahead

July 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY erased earlier losses after far stronger than forecast U.S. data sent 2-year Treasury yields to 16-year highs, with a breakout above June's 145.07 peak toward Fibo resistance at 146.11 more likely if Friday's payrolls report reinforces the move.

The rebound from near Thursday's 143.56 low on EBS was led by Challenger layoffs diving to 40.7k from 80.1, and lowest since October. Then by ADP's enormous beat at 497k against 228k forecast. Jobless claims were near forecast. But non-manufacturing ISM was stronger than expected and JOLTS were close to forecast and still showing labor tightness.

Thursday's data and hawkish comments from Fed's Lorie Logan reinforced expectations of more rate hikes and no quick transition to cuts while the BoJ is seen leaving rates negative, but perhaps lifting its 0.5% cap on 10-year JGB yields again before year-end.

A rise toward the 76.4% Fibo of the 2022-23 dive at 146.11 may await Friday's U.S. employment report.

There will also be some surveillance for Japanese FX intervention threats, but recent USD/JPY consolidation reduced one-way price action, making it harder to argue the rise isn't fundamentally driven if U.S. data is strengthening.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/43k8BkB

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.