BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar eyes key supports as bullish Fed divergence vs BOE, ECB shrinks

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell Thursday, breaking below important support with the potential to threaten the pandemic recovery uptrend as Treasury yields spreads to Gilts and Bunds narrowed after signs of more hawkish inflation responses from the BoE and ECB .

The dollar index was down 0.45% in the wake of the BOE and ECB meetings, and more so from early highs near Wednesday's high. It was below the 61.8% Fibo of the late-January and Fed-led 94.629-97.441 rally at 95.70.

Next key supports are the 100-day and 21-week moving averages at 95.17/14, as those supports have been a mainstays of the dollar's recovery since July. The flat daily cloud base reinforces those supports at 95.108.

Should markets continue to price in shrinking spreads between expected Fed rate hikes and those of the BoE and ECB, the focus will be on January's major swing low, the 38.2% Fibo of the May-January recovery and the 30-WMA at 94.629/42/40.

Bearish overbought divergences by daily and weekly RSIs and the sharp rejection from the upper 21-week Bolli hit Friday favor bears, particularly if the 21-WMA gives way.

