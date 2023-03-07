BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar eyes key resistance vs yen as Powell sends yields to highs

Jan 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose on Tuesday toward key resistance on Fed Chair Powell's more hawkish than expected testimony, but might need backing from strong February U.S. data to trigger a run toward 140.

Powell's view that rates may need to rise faster and higher than previously expected left the market pricing in greater risk of a return to 50bp rate hikes at next week's meeting if upcoming U.S. data fit the bill.

USD/JPY is close to March's 137.10 high on EBS as well as the pivotal 200-day moving average that is about to overlap the Dec. 20 collapse session's 137.465 high. That day's 137.465-130.58 plunge was triggered by the BoJ unexpectedly doubling its 10-year JGB yield cap to 50bp.

Yen strength on further yield cap raises has since evaporated as incoming BoJ leadership have downplayed that prospect.

USD/JPY already retraced 38.2% of its October-January plunge at 136.66, and the 50% at 139.58 is reachable if the surge in 2-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads to new 12-plus year highs is furthered by U.S. employment, CPI and retail sales data ahead of next Wednesday's Fed announcements.

Powell noted weather and seasonal effects may have boosted January's data, so February results look crucial.

