BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar eyes further rise after fresh 2023 highs

The dollar index surpassed 2023's prior 105.88 highs on Monday as EUR/USD broke key 1.0608 support -- the 38.2% Fibo of 2022-23's recovery -- and a strong close for the U.S. currency could set up a breakout to the 50% Fibo of its 2022-23 slide and weekly cloud top at 107.17.

The index already closed above its 38.2% Fibo at 105.37 last week. And last week's close above the weekly cloud base -- with a bullish tenkan cross above the kijun -- favors a rise to the cloud top at 107.17.

Driving dollar gains are the Fed's hawkish hold, the ECB signaling it's likely done hiking rates, and delaying its framework review, while the BoJ shies away from dismantling its accommodative policies.

One risk for the dollar is a government shutdown at week's end, though that could also delay fresh government economic data.

The economic impact of a shutdown, the UAW strike and resumption of student debt payments in October might then have to be judged via non-government data.

However, the longer the shutdown and strikes, the greater the potential economic drag. But the dollar could reach the 107.17 targets before that determination is made.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

