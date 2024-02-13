BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar eyes 32-year highs vs yen as hot CPI crushes Fed cut hopes

Feb 13 (Reuters) - USD/JPY got the broadly above forecast U.S. CPI data it needed to rise above 150 and focus on possibly reaching 2022/23's 151.94/92 peaks as Treasury yields soared and Fed rate-cut pricing plunged.

Futures now price in the first Fed rate cut in June instead of May, with less then 100bp of cuts by year-end versus nearly 150bp before the January U.S. jobs report. Two- and 10-year Treasury yields are up 12bp and 10bp, with both breaking out above key resistance after the CPI report.

Surging Treasury yields also triggered risk-off flows that favor the haven dollar.

USD/JPY is well above the 150 level many had been targeting, now support, with last year's 151.92 high by 2022's 32-year peak at 151.94 on EBS the obvious next targets. The only question is whether a test of those key peaks will occur before or after the U.S. retail sales release on Thursday.

If sales did not retreat from December's unexpectedly strong increases, the case for Fed cuts will be downgraded further and USD/JPY could easily make new 32-year highs. That's assuming Japan's MoF doesn't step in to support the tumbling yen beforehand.

IMM net spec long USD/JPY positions last week showed headroom before reaching last year's extremes.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

