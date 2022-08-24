BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar eyes 24-yr highs vs yen as Jackson Hole looms

Aug 10 (Reuters) - USD/JPY gained on Wednesday as the market built confidence for a potential run at July's 24-year high of 139.38, but it must first overcome August's peak and receive backing in the form of inflation-fighting determination in Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech.

Supporting the dollar, two-year Treasury yields are their highest since June's peak before the Fed's first 75bp rate hike as policymakers express concerns about the potential for more persistent inflation -- keeping their focus on tightening .

USD/JPY was near August's peak of 137.705 on EBS, which it struck on Tuesday, and traders have shown less willingness to use aggressive Fed hikes to fade dollar rallies.

But they will need Powell to follow through on his colleagues' inflation-fighting zeal for USD/JPY to overcome July's peak of 139.38.

The market is pricing in a slightly higher probability of another 75bp Fed hike in September, a terminal rate of 3.78% in March and only a modest drift down to 3.43% by December 2023.

The durability of rate hikes is key to USD/JPY clearing 139.38 instead of again being faded after the next Fed move.

