BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar eyes 24-year highs breakout vs yen on Fed-BOJ mismatch

USD/JPY vaulted on Friday to highest since the Fed's 75bp rate hike propelled it to a peak of 135.60 two sessions ago and was on course for fresh 24-year highs after the BOJ extinguished speculation it might marginally reduce ultra-easy policies due to the yen's nearly 20% collapse this year

A two-day correction reset USD/JPY's previously overbought daily studies, but a weekly close above 2002's 135.20 high would help encourage fresh buying and perhaps a move to the 161.8% Fibo objective off the January 2021 low and January 2022 high, at 138.62.

In delivering its biggest hike since 1994, the Fed left markets pricing in perhaps two more such moves in July and September, but that has also tamped down markets projected terminal rate for the cycle to roughly 3.8% from 4% previously as the more rapid tightening should slows the economy more quickly.

But the BOJ won't lift rates to support the yen, and until it does so or the Fed begins guiding away from rate hikes, USD/JPY's bullish multi-decade inverted head-and-shoulder pattern will favor eventually revisiting 1998's peak of 147.63.

