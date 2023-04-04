US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar eyes 2023 lows and beyond if credit crunch brings Fed cuts

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

April 04, 2023 — 12:12 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

April 4 (Reuters) - The dollar index is breaking down toward this year's 100.80 lows in response to major JOLTS and ISM manufacturing misses, which left markets pricing in Fed rate cuts and could eventually wipe out the U.S. currency's gains since the start of the tightening cycle.

The index already broke below recent range lows by 102 and has little support before February's 100.80 low.

Unless Wednesday's ISM non-manufacturing and Friday's employment report are surprisingly supportive, this year's lows are at risk, with the next major support by last March's 98.31 low -- near the 61.8% Fibo of the entire 2018-22 advance at 98.38.

The 50% Fibo at 101.51 was breached intra-week and intra-month this year, but a weekly close below is awaited.

Last year's 114.78 pandemic peak produced the most overbought monthly RSIs since 2015 before collapsing after hitting trendline and channel top resistance dating back to the 2009 global financial crisis peak. Monthly RSIs are falling and remain well above oversold readings.

If the U.S. bank crisis from March persists in one form or another, tightening credit more than Fed hikes so far, rate cuts and dollar weakness look likely.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

