BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar eyes 2023 highs vs yen on yields and any MoF rebuff past 145

Aug 11 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has stalled near 2023's 145.07 peak and may need more decisive U.S. data to clear it amid angst about whether the BoJ and MoF will again support the yen above 145.

Higher Treasury yields, after seemingly benign U.S. CPI, PPI and Michigan sentiment reports, were boosted by worries inflation and Fed funds may not retreat as quickly as expected and that fiscal risks and rising commodity prices could force Treasury yields upward.

Higher yields in the U.S. and Europe and ongoing doubts about China's economy are dampening risk acceptance, favoring the haven dollar, but not the historically haven yen due to still scant JGB yields, despite the BoJ's yield curve cap expansion in July.

U.S. economic data aren't seen making another Fed hike more likely than not, but the dollar is being supported by the rise in the belly of the Treasury yield curve.

To sustain a breakout above the 145 policy pivot point and June's 145.07 peak, Tuesday's retail sales might have to bolster the case for higher for longer Fed rates. The next resistance is 76.4% of the 2022-23 151.84-127.215 drop on EBS at 146.10.

Concern regarding the MoF and BoJ reviving 2022 and earlier 2023 efforts to support the yen is understandable, but actual FX intervention looks unlikely near-term, and another BoJ policy tweak looks unlikely anytime soon.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3OSGjKa

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3OQfkiu

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.