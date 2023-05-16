BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar eyes 2023 highs vs yen on solid US data, bullish techs

May 16 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rallied past Monday's 136.32 high after U.S. core retail sales, manufacturing output and NAHB results boosted Treasury yields, but more tight labor market data may be needed to clear major technical hurdles near 138.

Additional support has come from Fed officials' comments this week and last leaning toward keeping rates high until clear evidence of progress in returning inflation to the 2% target emerges, despite markets pricing in rate cuts from September onward.

Bullish daily and weekly USD/JPY charts keep major resistance by 138 in play. Whatever the outcome of Tuesday's U.S. debt ceiling talks, a full-on default on Treasury debt is still seen by markets as unlikely.

Resistance by 138 includes the May, March and mid-December highs at 137.78/90/8.18 on EBS and the upper 10- and 21-week Bolli bands at 137.59/93. The pattern of higher lows this year and last week's close above the weekly kijun, after the tenkan and cloud base caught April and May lows, favors this year's highs being retested.

A weekly close above the 38.2% Fibo of the October-January slide at 136.66 would also make the 50% Fibo at 139.58 an objective.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Bwef80

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3pJCmxo

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.