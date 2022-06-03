BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar eyes 20-year peak, spreads after mixed jobs, ISM data

June 3 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rallied on Friday toward May's 20-year peak of 131.35 after above-forecast U.S. non-farm payrolls, but may need 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads to crack May's 2.78% high to forge ahead with conviction.

Treasury yields trimmed initial post-payrolls gains as some focused on jobs and wage growth moderating from pandemic recovery extremes and medium-term recession risk.

ISM services missed, but new orders and employment indexes ticked up , with tight labor supplies a common complaint.

Prices paid slipped from 84.6 to 82.1, but remained above pre-pandemic readings typically in the 50s to lower 60s. May's 390,000 payrolls rise compares to the 12-month moving average from January 2020 at 169,000.

The main worry for Treasury yield and USD/JPY uptrends is waning fiscal stimulus, the Fed's active tightening and inflationary pressures weighing on consumers and businesses.

That could cool the economy and inflation enough over the next 6-12 months to put a lid on Fed rate hikes and a premium on haven currencies like the yen.

However, if the 131.35 EBS peak is cleared there's little historical resistance until 2002's 135.15 high. Support is at 129.50 and 129.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

