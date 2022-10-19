BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar eyes 150, with intervention dips as opportunities

Oct 19 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose on Wednesday, climbing closer to major 150 psychological resistance as Treasury yields hit post-global financial crisis highs and a BoJ official sounded determined to maintain accommodative policy , leaving any pullbacks -- even on intervention -- as buying opportunities.

Rising to a 32-year high of 149.78 on EBS, USD/JPY cleared the 161.8% Fibo objective off August's base and the uptrend line across several prior peaks since April at 149.52/58.

A close above those levels would underscore the drive toward 150 to test the mettle of Japan's MoF FX intervention, leaving traders to wonder how much of their sizeable FX reserves they would spend to tame the yen's fall.

Tuesday's suspicious fall from 149.29 to 148.125 left markets wondering about the possibility of stealth intervention, but the rapid rebound reinforced traders' dip-buying posture. Tuesday's lows and the rising tenkan, last at 147.17, are nearby supports.

USD/JPY is the most overbought since June, but with no bearish divergence yet. If it clears 150, the next potential hurdle is the 38.2% Fibo of the 1982-2011 collapse at 152.75, followed well above by 1990's 160.35 peak.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

