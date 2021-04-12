BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar eyes 109 support vs yen ahead of key US data later this week

April 12 (Reuters) - USD/JPY slid on Monday, weighed down by cautious recovery comments overnight by Fed Chair Jerome Powell , and faced the prospect of further losses unless U.S. yields show signs of perking up again.

Reduction of long dollar position ahead of CPI and retail sales data later this week EM have also been helping to keep USD/JPY near its April 8 low by 109.

Powell and other Fed members have stuck to the position that they will keep rates steady near zero even if inflation rises above the central bank's 2% target, which has stymied the early-2021 rise in Treasury yields.

For now, USD/JPY support appears firm near 109, with the April 8 low and minor Fib support by 108.99 holding for now.

A close below 109 would open the way for a run at 108.28, the March 8 low, and then the 55-day moving average at 107.35, which has trailed price since January lows near 104.

Bears remain in control below the 10-DMA by 110.03, with bulls likely needing a rise above U.S. 10-yr yield highs by 1.74 to eclipse 110.97's 2021 peak and move higher still.

