BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar entering the Federal Reserve storm

July 26 (Reuters) - FX traders face uncertainty as the U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision looms, with market reaction to the outcome of the meeting likely to be key to the dollar's direction in the days and weeks ahead.

The Fed starts a two-day meeting later in the day and is expected to deliver a 75 basis-point interest rate rise. But many traders are wondering whether softening growth may prompt it to shift focus away from inflation and signal a slower rate hike pace ahead.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of currencies, broke the 109.14 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 121.02 to 70.698 (2001 to 2008) drop. However it is unlikely to finish the month above the 109.14 Fibo, increasing odds of a bull trap, unless the Fed is more hawkish than market expectations.

A bull trap is set when a market breaks above a tech level but then reverses and is usually a bearish sign.

