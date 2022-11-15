BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar drops vs yen on soft PPI but it's looking oversold

Nov 15 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell on Tuesday but its recovery from a drop below the daily cloud base to a low of 137.665 -- hit after below-forecast U.S. PPI -- suggested that it might take added bearish data to deepen losses significantly.

Potential catalysts include the raft of upcoming data, including Wednesday's retail sales, industrial production and NAHB, which could get the market loading up on shorts rather than just squeezing longs as appears the case in the 7.4% plunge since Thursday's below-forecast U.S. CPI report.

The extent of that position unwind will be more clear after Friday's CFTC report, but the dollar is broadly oversold on daily oscillators.

Technically, the 50% rise from 2020's pandemic nadir to October's 32-year high has reversed with the break below this year's uptrend line and 100-day moving average, the latter now resistance at 140.83.

Without a close below the daily cloud base at 138.15, the post-PPI low at 137.665 on EBS is a false break, suggesting consolidation until Wednesday's data.

USD/JPY's recent fall has outpaced falling Treasury yields, as risk-on flows hurt the haven dollar, with S&Ps now near key 200-DMA resistance.

