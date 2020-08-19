US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar drop vs yen pauses for clues from Fed on bearish real rates

Reuters
USD/JPY consolidated ahead of Wednesday's Fed minutes after a rapid four-day 107.05-5.10 drop as investors expected the release could affirm the dollar-bearish view that FOMC will accept higher rates of inflation in the future.

Prospects of near-zero-for-longer policy would solidify the pandemic-expedited trend into negative real 10-year Treasury yields currently weighing on the dollar, as JGB real and nominal yields hold near zero .

The session high of 105.60 on EBS approached the 50% Fibo of the 104.20-107.05 recovery from July's low to August's peak at 105.62. USD/JPY has breached but not yet closed below the 61.8% Fibo at 105.28, and nearby Aug. 5 and 6 lows, which would signal a potential retest of the 104.20 trough.

USD/JPY fell a bit too far too fast the past few days, swinging from the upper to lower 10-day Bolli. The daily kijun, 10- and 21-day moving averages and tenkan straddle 106 to rebuff rebounds, if the minutes support expectations of a structurally dovish shift.

More may be revealed at the July 27-28 virtual Jackson Hole symposium, and then likely confirmed at the September 15-16 FOMC meeting.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

