BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar drop vs yen lags other currencies due to BoJ, haven outflows

Jan 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY weakened modestly on Monday on waning Fed rate hike pricing following Friday's wage and service sector downside surprises , with the 131.20/129.94 levels looking key to unlocking further losses.

Risk-on flows from reduced Fed hike fears and China reopening hopes weighed on the haven dollar and yen.

The nearly 15% plunge in USD/JPY from October's 32-year peak already more than priced in the drop in 2-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads and may need clearer macroeconomic confirmation that Fed rate cuts the market is pricing in for H2 2023 and beyond are viable to induce a slide to long-term supports at 126.56/37.

A below-forecast U.S. CPI report Thursday would favor USD/JPY losses on falling Fed hike pricing. If there's a weekly close below the 55-week moving average and the weekly cloud top at 131.20/129.94, the 50% Fibo of the entire 2020-22 pandemic uptrend and last May's major low at 126.56/37 would be attractive targets.

With little threat of further FX intervention by Japan to strengthen yen near current levels and 2-year JGB yields barely positive, a further 25bp lift of the BoJ's cap on 10-year yields might be all the help the yen gets.

