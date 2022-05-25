BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar drop vs yen hit initial targets, but upside looks limited

US Markets

USD/JPY's slide from May's 20-year 131.35 peak to Tuesday's 126.37 trough held initial correction objectives, but better U.S. data and a renewed rise in Fed rate hike pricing is needed to revive the uptrend and put May's peak back in play.

Below-forecast U.S. durable goods orders , following several recent U.S. reports suggesting the economy is losing momentum , creates uncertainty regarding Fed rate hiking pricing beyond the 50bp moves expected in June and July and none beyond dwindling Q1 2023 increases.

Nonetheless, with the BOJ showing no indication it will lift rates or expand its yield curve control cap on JGB yields soon , Treasury-JGB yield spreads should remain supportive unless there's an unexpectedly rapid reduction in U.S. inflation that further erodes Fed hike expectations.

Tuesday's 126.37 low held the weekly tenkan and the 50% Fibo of the March 31-May 9 advance at 126.32 on EBS. The correction reset daily RSIs, but the rebound faces resistance from the 10-day moving average at 128.19, followed by the kijun at 128.86.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

