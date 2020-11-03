BioTech

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar drop slows but certainly has not stopped

The decline of dollar's trade-weighted value has slowed, but it still lost around 0.5% September and October -- a more bearish situation than it first appears. Traders have staked most of their cash on EUR/USD rising, and it's dropped since trading 1.2014 on September 1 [nL1N2HP0GF].

The broader dollar decline should encourage traders to hold their nerve and maintain EUR/USD longs, though they'll probably have to endure some position adjustment before the end of this year that would weigh EUR/USD.

With more stimulus likely, next year could be very different with the dollar coming under greater pressure and the pace of its fall accelerating.

There is a nearby trigger point for sellers. The 50% retracement of the dollar's long-term rise is 117.60, October's low 118.35. The 55-day moving average is 116.89.

There is also cause to think trades are badly prepared for a drop. Aside from the big EUR/USD gamble, few dollar shorts are in place.

