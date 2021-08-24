BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar drifts lower vs yen, wary of dovish Fed shift at Jackson Hole

Aug 24 (Reuters) - USD/JPY was little changed on Tuesday after surrendering earlier highs, slowly moving away from 55-day moving average resistance by 110.16 as more dovish Fed expectations seep through markets on heightened COVID concerns ahead of Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech.

Markets remain focused on Powell's speech for hints at the timeline for initial U.S. asset purchase taper and the speed of the removal of Fed accommodation, but perceptions of the chances of a hawkish surprise are diminishing.

The removal of accommodation is particularly stark for USD/JPY traders, as there is little chance the BoJ will normalize rates in the near-term, which leaves the price action impetus squarely with the Fed.

With USD/JPY rangebound between the 55-DMA at 110.14 and Fib support by 109.51, it won't take much to test the limits of that range or the broader range at Aug. 4's 108.73 low or Aug 11's 110.8.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan's recent dovish comments over COVID hinted that the greater risk may be to the downside, with Powell's transitory inflation view and more cautious approach to taper and tightening prevailing for the moment.

A more dovish surprise by the Fed may target 200-DMA and 100-WMA support just below 107.60.

