BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar downtrend vs yen should get Fed cycle top signal next week

Dec 7 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's tumble from October's 32-year high at 151.94 to December's 133.62 lows has already discounted some expectations Fed rate hikes will peak next year, but next week's expected 50bp Fed hike should take it bearishly above 2-year yields, a historical signal that an easing cycle is ahead.

Even though at least a portion of the expected reversal in the Fed tightening cycle has been priced in recently, there's likely to be more downside for USD/JPY given how overbought its pandemic recovery rally became.

Because there's little movement in JGB yields due to the BoJ polices, and any eventual shift would be toward less, not more, easing, this pending cyclical Fed hike cycle reversal signal could see USD/JPY eventually retrace half of its 2016-22 rise at 125, which is fairly close to 2015's 125.85 peak.

A 50bp hike next week will put the Fed funds rate at 4.5% versus the current 2-year yield at 4.327%. The Fed may not cut rates as quickly as the 50bp drop between May and December now implied, but more of USD/JPY's 50% pandemic recovery surge looks vulnerable in the quarters ahead.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3W1JY94

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3VGnf2G

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.