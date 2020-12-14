BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar downtrend vs yen resumes, November lows at risk

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Hopes that reflation trades, funded with cheap dollars, will be supported by the distribution of vaccines and eventual Brexit and U.S. pandemic relief bill agreements, has driven the dollar-dominated USD/JPY below 4-week lows and triggered fresh downtrend signals that endanger November's lows.

A run of four consecutive inside weeks, the last four propped up by 103.65-68 lows, has been broken today. A more bearish development, however, might be that the tightest 10-day, 3 standard deviation Bolli band spread since Nov. 4, the day before the last USD/JPY tumble toward November's 103.18 EBS trend low began, has expanded rapidly today signaling a new leg of the downtrend since March has begun.

November's 103.18 low and the March 12 pullback low at 103.10 are nearby support, but the volatility expansion patterns on the daily and weekly 10-period Bolli bands suggest scope to 102.55/60. Those are the lower 10-week Bolli's current location and the 161.8% Fibo-projected low off the of last Thursday and Friday's 104.58-3.825 drop.

The bearish 10-week Bolli pattern is reinforced by the fact that numerous attempts to close above the 10-week moving average since June have all failed, and swing lows since July have landed by the lower band.

