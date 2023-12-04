BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar downtrend vs yen intact below 148 before key data

Dec 4 (Reuters) - USD/JPY traded below key supports on Monday, but if Tuesday's Tokyo CPI and U.S. data don't weigh on Treasury yields, a bounce toward 148 resistance is within reach, though the medium-term trend remains very bearish.

The topside is limited due to large, repeated 148 option expiries and the daily cloud base nearby, while a multi-year double-top reversal underway provides a broader bearish outlook.

Two and 10-year Treasury yields recovered slightly Monday from hefty 72bp and 82bp retreats from October highs to Friday's lows that put asunder USD/JPY's quest, led by specs, to best 2023's 32-year peak at 151.94 with November's 151.92 double-top.

An unexpectedly deep retreat in factory orders added to signs of U.S. disinflation and suspicions that strong Q3 GDP growth will not be repeated, reinforcing market bets on 125bp of Fed rate cuts next year, perhaps starting as soon as March.

Tuesday's ISM non-manufacturing and JOLTS reports, Wednesday's ADP, Thursday's claims, and most importantly, Friday's employment report will be key for yields and the dollar ahead of next Tuesday and Wednesday's CPI and Fed events.

Frothy equities and risk-on flows that have weighed on the haven dollar could encounter more two-way price action as the year winds down, depending on upcoming data and the Fed meeting's results.

