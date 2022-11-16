US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar downtrend vs yen consolidates despite robust US retail sales

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

November 16, 2022 — 10:24 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 16 (Reuters) - USD/JPY traded steady on Wednesday with the day's 140.29 high by the 100-day moving average at 140.89, despite the strong in U.S. retail sales , as Treasury yields softened, though a close below the cloud base is key to targeting the 200-DMA, now at 133.11.

November's collapse on softening U.S. CPI and PPI weighing on Treasury yields and supporting risk-taking and unwinding of haven dollar longs is currently consolidating amid oversold conditions. Dour NAHB data added to that trend .

USD/JPY's massive 50% pandemic rally from 2020's 101.18 low to the recent 32-year peak at 151.94 on EBS looks vulnerable to a broader retracement once consolidation ends.

That end would be confirmed with a close below the daily cloud base, now at 139.70, for the first time since a 109.81 close on Sept. 22, 2021. That would put in play the 200-DMA at 133.11, along with the 38.2% Fibo of the 2020-22 uptrend and the 161.8% Fibo off the 151.94 peak at 132.55/46.

If the 100-DMA hurdle were closed above, Friday's 142.48 high would likely suffice in enticing underwater spec longs and dollar bears to resume selling.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3X6nC7W

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3GiKH1h

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.