BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar downtrend vs yen consolidates despite robust US retail sales

Nov 16 (Reuters) - USD/JPY traded steady on Wednesday with the day's 140.29 high by the 100-day moving average at 140.89, despite the strong in U.S. retail sales , as Treasury yields softened, though a close below the cloud base is key to targeting the 200-DMA, now at 133.11.

November's collapse on softening U.S. CPI and PPI weighing on Treasury yields and supporting risk-taking and unwinding of haven dollar longs is currently consolidating amid oversold conditions. Dour NAHB data added to that trend .

USD/JPY's massive 50% pandemic rally from 2020's 101.18 low to the recent 32-year peak at 151.94 on EBS looks vulnerable to a broader retracement once consolidation ends.

That end would be confirmed with a close below the daily cloud base, now at 139.70, for the first time since a 109.81 close on Sept. 22, 2021. That would put in play the 200-DMA at 133.11, along with the 38.2% Fibo of the 2020-22 uptrend and the 161.8% Fibo off the 151.94 peak at 132.55/46.

If the 100-DMA hurdle were closed above, Friday's 142.48 high would likely suffice in enticing underwater spec longs and dollar bears to resume selling.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

