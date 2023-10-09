BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar downside vs yen could expand if CPI doesn't lift Fed hike view

News & Insights

October 09, 2023 — 10:43 am EDT

Oct 9 (Reuters) - USD/JPY is down 0.5% on Monday as risk-off trading tied to war in Israel brought the first 2024 Fed rate cut pricing to June from July.

Meanwhile, tame U.S. PPI and CPI readings this week, after soft September average hourly earnings on Friday, could put support by last week's 147.30 low in play again.

The U.S. bond market is closed for today's holiday, but futures show a sharp 14bp drop in the expected Fed funds rate by June and the lowest end-2024 rate since early September. That as the haven yen is the top-performing currency Monday amid worries regarding the war in Israel.

Monday's 149.23 high hit the 10-day moving average. A close below the 21-DMA at 148.43 would eye the daily kijun and 30-DMA at 148.04/7.93 next.

But to take out the weekly tenkan and last week's spike low at 147.30 on EBS, the implied retreat in Treasury-JGB yields spreads from safe-haven Treasuries buying might need Wednesday and Thursday's U.S. PPI and CPI reports to show clear disinflation. That after Friday's very strong jobs report came with average hourly earnings rising just 0.2% for a second month.

Collapsing 10-week Bolli bands favor testing the 10-WMA at 147.45, as well as this week's ATR-projected low at 147.11 that surround the key 147.30 supports.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

