BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar downside to be faded as flows remain supportive

March 25 (Reuters) - Despite kicking the week off on a slightly softer tone, dips in the dollar are likely to be faded in the near-term.

First off, the overall picture has not changed. While Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was relatively dovish in his press conference he was ultimately outdone on the dovish side by both the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of England.

At the same time, in light of the recent hotter than expected CPI and PPI data, traders are likely to position for a firm PCE print, therefore keeping the greenback supported.

What’s more, corporate month-end – where large U.S. corporates hedge global revenues – which is often dollar supportive, as shown in the chart below, can also underpin in the short-term.

Elsewhere, there are several Fed speakers on the docket this week. Among the most influential is Christopher Waller, who has in large part been a lead indicator for the Fed’s thinking. As such, his comments due Wednesday evening (2200GMT) will be noteworthy for FX.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

