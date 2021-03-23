BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar downside temporary vs yen, say options and techs

March 23 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell on Tuesday, going against the grain of a stronger dollar due to short-term warning signs for this year's recovery trend, but a major pullback appears unlikely.

Top-heavy techs, a belated spec positioning flip from short to long and sharp rebound in downside risk insurance from the options market all argue for the current slide.

The glacial retreat in USD/JPY from March's 109.365 recovery peak on EBS has held above the weekly on-close pivot point low from two weeks ago at 108.28 and minimum Fibo and 21-day moving average supports near 108 due to the broad-based dollar uptrend derived from a superior pandemic exit trajectory than other major economies .

A bearish overbought divergence top from daily RSIs, highest weekly RSI reading since 2016 and specs shedding the last of their losing shorts into last Tuesday, and instead getting their most long in a year has shaken some complacency out of options traders.

Risk-reversals have, since last week, gone from their least protective against yen gains in four years to their most since Feb. 23. But two-week vols remain well off this year highs through quarter-end.

That hints that this correction of the Treasury-JGB yields spread driven uptrend could be fairly shallow and short-lived.

