BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar downside risk rises as risk bounces, ISM weakens broadly

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.35% on Monday and was threatening to extend its retreat from September's safe haven-driven to 20-year highs as weak ISM manufacturing data pushed Treasury yields sharply lower.

The slide from last week's extraordinarily overbought peak neared key support at 111.22 from the daily kijun and 50% Fibo of September's 107.67-114.78 surge. A close below would target the 61.8% Fibo at 110.39.

The last two major uptrend corrections found support near the 50-day moving average, which continues to rise and is at 108.73.

Even before the ISM flashed waning inflation signals for manufacturing, peak Fed hike pricing had begun to retreat from September's high. But rate are getting a late left from Fed comments .

More important for Fed expectations and relatively high Treasury yields that underpinned the dollar this year will be Friday's full employment report and Wednesday's ISM non-manufacturing data.

The Fed views the tight labor market as an inflation antagonist and cushion against rate hikes, while the service sector accounts for the lion's share of economic activity.

Too big a drop in Treasury yields and rebound in riskier assets could also force the Fed to tighten more to tackle inflation.

