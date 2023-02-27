BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar down vs yen with prior bearish Fed-BoJ pricing already erased

Jan 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell on Monday after its earlier high of 136.58 came close to key Fibo resistance at 136.66, with markets now gearing up for big month-end data, including ISM, later this week.

The dollar's rebound has erased virtually all of USD/JPY's December-January losses that were caused by markets betting on pivots to less loose BoJ policy and a less hawkish Fed.

The 100- and 200-day moving averages at 137.08/14 are also clustered just above Monday's high. Beyond those are the 161.8% Fibo target off January's base and the Dec. 20 high at 137.44/465 on EBS.

The Dec. 20 high is important because that day's massive 137.44-130.58 plunge was triggered by the BoJ unexpectedly doubling its 10-year JGB yield cap to 0.5%. But speculation of further near-term yield cap rises has since been replaced by more delayed and limited moves incoming BoJ leadership has signaled .

Year-end Fed rate hike pricing surged more than 80bp since January on inflationary U.S. data. But with rates now expected to peak at almost 5.5%, long dollar and short Treasuries trades are being squared into month-end and before key ISM reports on Wednesday and Friday. Strong ISM results look key to clearing key resistance.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst.)

