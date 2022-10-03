BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar down vs yen on MoF threats, ISM as big week of data looms

Oct 3 (Reuters) - USD/JPY surrendered its gains on Monday after running into verbal intervention from Japan and weak ISM manufacturing data that make Wednesday's ISM non-manufacturing and Friday's jobs reports crucial for the Fed-led uptrend.

The retreat knocked it off Monday's peak of 145.40 -- its highest since Japan's intervention on Sept. 22 triggered a 145.90/140.31 plunge.

Though 2-yr Treasury-JGB yields spreads by 4% remain supportive, they are 22bps below September's high as peak Fed hike pricing recedes.

Treasury yields were dragged down by plunging gilt yields after the UK government's U-turn on top tax cuts .

The 10- and 21-day moving averages offer support at 144.14/3.59, but the kijun at 141.75 on EBS is crucial should the rest of this week's U.S. data disappoint.

Key for Treasury yields and the dollar are JOLTS and jobs reports Tuesday and Friday, and now Wednesday's much broader ISM services. If services and jobs data underwhelm, so, too, will Fed hike support for the dollar and the MoF will have help averting a run at 1998's Asian debt crisis peak at 147.64 .

