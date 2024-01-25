BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar down marginally vs yen after mixed US data, with more to come

Jan 25 (Reuters) - A USD/JPY rise on the above-forecast U.S. GDP faltered after the surprise increase in jobless claims sent Treasury yields lower, while JGB yields continued higher in the wake of this week's BoJ meeting, with more key data looming as a catalyst for price action.

Prices fell back after nearing 148, but have since steadied above 147 in what looks like further consolidation of the recently overbought December-January recovery awaiting Tokyo CPI, U.S. core PCE, income and spending on Friday, as well as the JOLTS report on Tuesday before the Fed on Wednesday.

At the moment, futures continue to put a March Fed cut at nearly 50%, well down from 100% to start the year. The probability of an April BoJ rate hike hasn't changed much since rising to roughly 67% after the BoJ meeting.

USD/JPY's 140.27-148.80 Dec. 28 to Jan. 19 unwinding of the November-December plunge from 151.92 on aggressive Fed rate cut pricing and reduced BoJ hike pricing may well have peaked last week.

The recovery ran well ahead of the rebound in Treasury-JGB yields spreads that have fallen since Monday. Like the Fed and BoJ, the markets are highly data-dependent as they assess the prospects for reversing the Fed's enormous tightening and BoJ's extreme accommodation.

Tenkan and cloud top support at 146.87/435 should hold before Friday's key data.

