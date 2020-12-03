BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar doomed to replay 2017-2018 dive to 88.25

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Though there may be corrections along the way, the dollar index's major breakdown is on track to repeat the 2017-2018 dive to 88.25.

That level is the 50% Fibo of the 2011-2017 uptrend from 72.70 to 103.82, and the bearish view is reinforced by its 2020 high, near 2017's peak, creating a massive bearish double-top and the pattern of this year's slide resembling the 2017-2018 downtrend.

This year's 102.99 peak was a byproduct of March's pandemic scramble for dollars that the Fed quickly extinguished via massive FX swap agreements with other major central banks, along with a raft of other emergency liquidity programs.

The 150bp of Fed cuts, taking rates to the zero bound, compared to the ECB's 10bp worth of easing and no change from the BOJ has damaged the dollar. Making matters worse is U.S. inflation is well up from July's low, while year-on-year euro zone and Japanese CPI have fallen below zero again, forcing real Treasury yields versus Bunds and JGBs lower.

The outlook is for the U.S. to pile on more deficit spending and the Fed to buy enough Treasury debt to keep debt servicing costs manageable and risk flows on.

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3mBeEwF

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

