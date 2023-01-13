US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar dive vs yen on BoJ, Fed policy flips nears crucial supports

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 13, 2023 — 10:21 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's plunge on expectations the Fed will flip from rate hikes to cuts later this year and the BoJ will be forced to let JGB yields rise further is approaching crucial support at 126.55-56 ahead of the now pivotal Jan. 17-18 BoJ meeting.

USD/JPY is likely to reach 126.56/55/37, the 50% Fibo of the pandemic recovery, quarterly kijun and May 2022 range lows on EBS, near the 2015 8-year high at 125.85.

Prices have collapsed since Thursday's sharp increase in BoJ policy normalization expectations and after U.S. CPI provided just enough disinflation evidence to reinforce the market view that the Fed will flip from rate hikes to cuts by H2.

Driving the yen higher Friday are the BoJ's inability to keep 10-year JGB yields below the 0.5% yield curve cap it raised in December or 8-year yields from rising further above 10-year yields, indicating broader policy distortion. A second 25bp yield cap rise is a fair bet on Wednesday. Broader policy normalization may await Governor Kuroda's exit in April.

Long-term charts signal major reversals of the pandemic surge to 32-year highs, but there's scope for a rebound if the BoJ doesn't loosen its yield caps as much as expected on Wednesday.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3kdCG4J

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3W7BjBF

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ZAWK0S

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3vZrj2T

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.