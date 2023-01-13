BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar dive vs yen on BoJ, Fed policy flips nears crucial supports

Jan 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's plunge on expectations the Fed will flip from rate hikes to cuts later this year and the BoJ will be forced to let JGB yields rise further is approaching crucial support at 126.55-56 ahead of the now pivotal Jan. 17-18 BoJ meeting.

USD/JPY is likely to reach 126.56/55/37, the 50% Fibo of the pandemic recovery, quarterly kijun and May 2022 range lows on EBS, near the 2015 8-year high at 125.85.

Prices have collapsed since Thursday's sharp increase in BoJ policy normalization expectations and after U.S. CPI provided just enough disinflation evidence to reinforce the market view that the Fed will flip from rate hikes to cuts by H2.

Driving the yen higher Friday are the BoJ's inability to keep 10-year JGB yields below the 0.5% yield curve cap it raised in December or 8-year yields from rising further above 10-year yields, indicating broader policy distortion. A second 25bp yield cap rise is a fair bet on Wednesday. Broader policy normalization may await Governor Kuroda's exit in April.

Long-term charts signal major reversals of the pandemic surge to 32-year highs, but there's scope for a rebound if the BoJ doesn't loosen its yield caps as much as expected on Wednesday.

