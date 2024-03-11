BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar dive vs yen may get a reprieve if US CPI is not dovish

March 11 (Reuters) - With USD/JPY's March plunge holding above key supports and expected Fed-BoJ policy rates convergence looking more fully priced in, a retracement of some of March's 2.8% drop is possible if Tuesday's U.S. CPI report is at or above forecast.

Important chart supports by 146.00-5.50 should hold unless the BoJ and Fed meetings on March 19/20 cause rate spreads to converge further.

Friday and Monday's 146.48/49 breakdown lows hit the 161.8 Fibo target off February's 150.88-149.21 initial drop.

Prices are also supported by Treasury yields bouncing with less focus on February's jobless rate rise than February's payrolls rise, despite January's downward revision, ahead of Tuesday's key CPI release.

Core CPI is forecast up 0.3% month-on-month and 3.7% year-on-year versus 0.4% and 3.9% in January, still well above the Fed's 2% target. Futures put a June rate cut as a 72% probability, with 92bp of cuts by year-end.

If CPI data makes those nearly four 2024 rate cuts look unlikely, given the median Fed dot plot might have to rise from December's three to four cuts at the March 20 FOMC meeting, USD/JPY could rebound to Thursday's low or Friday's high by 147.585/8.12 on EBS.

A BoJ hike at the March 18-19 meeting is priced at roughly even money, but April remains favored unless the March 15 Rengo wage results overwhelm.

