BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar dive slows, but Fed hikes now seen doing more harm than good

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.2% on Wednesday, but its brisk breakdown on softer inflation was cushioned by oversold conditions and strong retail sales even as the prospect of Fed policy divergence from the ECB and BoE looms as a the threat to the U.S. currency

Treasury yield curve inversion has rapidly increased since Thursday's soft U.S. CPI report fed the view that inflation already peaked and remaining rate hikes will be limited and followed by rate cuts in the second half of 2023 and beyond.

Inflation is expected to retreat, but the risk of a recession is also seen higher, while Fed officials have basically confirmed that rate hikes are likely to taper off, even if they say cuts will only come when disinflation becomes sustainable.

While the euro zone and UK also face recession risk, their inflation rates have risen to record and 41-year highs, respectively, as U.S. inflation has lessened since summer.

Thus, the ECB and BoE might still be raising rates by the time the Fed has begun cutting them, weakening long dollar carry trades.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3X28uIR

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3OqqdWx

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3GnoQWA

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.