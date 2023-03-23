US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar dive could extend another 4% if Fed cut pricing is correct

March 23, 2023 — 11:30 am EDT

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The dollar index fall since Wednesday's Fed events could have a further 4% slide if most of the rate cuts currently being priced in prove more prescient than policymakers' reluctance to project easing before year-end.

Thursday's 101.91 low held the Feb. 2 high that followed the Feb. 1 Fed rate hike, but the Jan. 1 trend lows at 100.80 looks at risk given that 2-year bund-Treasury yields spreads are their lowest since December 2021.

The probability of the Fed avoiding cuts this year looks quite low given the enormous 1.06% spike up this month in the spread between the Fed funds rate and 2-year Treasury yields.

The spread is now at levels that forced rapid Fed cuts during the global financial crisis and dot-com collapses.

The Fed began cutting rates one month after the spread rose above 1% in 2007 and in December 2000. The money market projection of the first 25bp coming by July appears possible.

If that's correct and ECB rates begin a much more gradually retreat from October, the EUR/USD dominated index could easily fall to its pivotal 200-week moving average, last at 97.85.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

