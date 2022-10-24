BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar dips vs yen hold key props; new highs may wait

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

USD/JPY rose on Monday, rebounding off weekly supports put in play by Friday's suspected Japanese intervention, but advancing beyond Friday's 32-year high of 151.94 looks harder to accomplish, though U.S. PMI data [nZON006N7L] signalled stagflation.

Friday's 151.94-144.50 plunge on EBS from suspected MoF intervention estimated to cost $36bln was followed by Monday's rebound to 149.70.

Weekly tenkan, 10-week moving average and average true range projected supports, now at 144.75/24/3.84, were close to Friday's lows. But the upper 10-week Bolli band and ATR projection range high are now resistance at 151.32/46, as the Bolli bands contract in trend correcting fashion.

The 5% drop from Friday's high to low likely unseated some spec longs who increased their net USD/JPY long positions as of last Tuesday to the highest since early June. But those longs were accumulated in a 145.43-149.395 range and prices are back above 149 now.

With 2-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads at 4.51%, MoF-driven dips toward weekly support will be scooped up, but posting new 32-year highs is less likely ahead of Friday's BoJ meeting and next Friday's U.S. jobs data.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

