BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar dip vs yen bought, 150 breakout space up to MoF, PMI data

Sept 29 (Reuters) - USD/JPY recovered from Friday's early dip to key supports, as Treasury-JGB yield spreads, though off September's peak, remain attractive and MoF and BoJ tangible yen support is seen lacking unless prices push well past 150.

An attempt to break out beyond 150 many see as a potential trigger point for MoF FX intervention, though likely verbal at first, would be easier if Treasury yields ended the current period-end correction, perhaps with help from ISMs and other U.S. data next week.

A close above 150 would suggest a rise toward 2023's rising channel top, Monday at 150.84, and toward 2022's 32-year peak at 151.94 and bigger risk of MoF yen buying, well below the 155 level "Mr. Yen" told Bloomberg was more important.

Inflation reports from Japan, the euro zone and U.S. have surprised to the downside, though U.S. core PCE only by 0.1%. And decent 0.4% rises in consumer spending and income tend to back the Fed's hawkish hold.

Two- and 10-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads are down 12bp from September's peaks, but at 5% and 3.77% they remain very USD/JPY supportive.

With a U.S. government shutdown seen likely, thus delaying government economic releases, such as Friday's employment report, the focus will shift to the Monday and Wednesday ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing releases that are expected slightly less negative and positive, respectively.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

