BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar dip buyers keep 2022's peak vs yen in play

Sept 8 (Reuters) - USD/JPY continues to attract buyers on pullbacks with 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads by 5% and could make a run toward resistance near 150 if next week's U.S. CPI and retail sales reports suggest the Fed will keep rates elevated for longer, though a correction is also possible if the data is ambiguous.

Complicating the bullish outlook that yields spreads and massive divergence between Fed and BoJ policies promote are threats by Japan's MoF to intervene on the yen's behalf.

But unless the BoJ shifts away from negative rates and QE, it's hard to see the USD/JPY uptrend reversing.

USD/JPY is holding shy of 148 for a fourth day, but there's room to test the uptrend line across August and September highs, now at 148.24, and the top of this year's rising channel that will overlap the 161.8% Fibo-projected peak off July's base at 149.56 by mid-week.

Repeated weekly closes above the final 76.4% Fibo of 2022-23's slide suggests 2022's 32-year high at 151.94 also remains in play.

Next week's biggest options expiries are at 150 on Thursday, close to where the channel top will be and at a perceived MoF trigger point.

