BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar digests data-driven drop vs yen with Fed tests ahead

June 8 (Reuters) - USD/JPY bounced on Tuesday after holding above the previous session's 109.19 post-payrolls low, helped after record U.S. job openings and NFIB data halted the fall in Treasury yields.

Ten-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads are at their lowest since March 11, putting the burden on bulls.

Increasing evidence the U.S. economy can't fully utilize the rapid rebound in demand coming out of the pandemic adds weight to Thursday's U.S. CPI and next week's FOMC, even if the Fed is seen sticking to its script that the economy is too far away from pre-pandemic health to begin reducing accommodation.

USD/JPY is likely to hold inside Monday's 109.19-63 range on EBS, with the 10-day moving average at 109.62 and $1.26 bln of 109.65 expiries set for Thursday. Falling vols and steady, if modestly bearish, risk-reversals also suggest range trading into Thursday's CPI and weekly jobless claims.

If prices can't clear the hurdles in the 109.60s, a drop to the daily cloud top and 50% Fibo of the April-May rise at 108.90-91 is more likely.

