BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar digests 2023 high vs yen, peak Fed bets before next leg up

Jan 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY struck a 2023 peak on Friday at 135.12 before succumbing to pre-weekend profit-taking amid a pullback in Treasury yields as the market tries to decide if elevated Fed hike pricing will hold, while the Dec. 20 high remains a focus for further gains.

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin assisted the retreat by downplaying unexpectedly hot January jobs and retail sales data due to potential seasonal effects , which -- though well known -- accelerated pullbacks in Treasury yields.

Still, the market continues to price in three more 25bp rate hikes as the most likely Fed scenario.

JGB yields remain contained by ultra-easy BoJ policies that its nominated new leaders are seen only carefully recalibrating later this year, as opposed to the spike in hawkish expectations after the bank doubled its 10-year JGB yield cap to 50bp on Dec. 20.

Next Friday's Japan CPI report and BoJ confirmation hearings will guide policy expectations.

USD/JPY might nearly reach the high of 137.465 it hit on Dec. 20 -- before the BoJ lifted its yield cap -- by 38.2% of October-January's drop and the 200-day moving average at 136.66/94 on EBS.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3XUeZN7

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Z0KAxi

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.