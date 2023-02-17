US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar digests 2023 high vs yen, peak Fed bets before next leg up

February 17, 2023 — 11:28 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY struck a 2023 peak on Friday at 135.12 before succumbing to pre-weekend profit-taking amid a pullback in Treasury yields as the market tries to decide if elevated Fed hike pricing will hold, while the Dec. 20 high remains a focus for further gains.

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin assisted the retreat by downplaying unexpectedly hot January jobs and retail sales data due to potential seasonal effects , which -- though well known -- accelerated pullbacks in Treasury yields.

Still, the market continues to price in three more 25bp rate hikes as the most likely Fed scenario.

JGB yields remain contained by ultra-easy BoJ policies that its nominated new leaders are seen only carefully recalibrating later this year, as opposed to the spike in hawkish expectations after the bank doubled its 10-year JGB yield cap to 50bp on Dec. 20.

Next Friday's Japan CPI report and BoJ confirmation hearings will guide policy expectations.

USD/JPY might nearly reach the high of 137.465 it hit on Dec. 20 -- before the BoJ lifted its yield cap -- by 38.2% of October-January's drop and the 200-day moving average at 136.66/94 on EBS.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

