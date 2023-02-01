BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar crashes below key support as market senses end of Fed hikes

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 1% to 11-month lows on Wednesday, breaking below crucial support on signs that the Fed debate about when to end rate hikes had become a bit more lively, opening the way for an eventual policy pause and deeper losses in the U.S. currency.

After the Fed delivered an as-expected 25bp rate hike, Fed Chair Powell, when asked during his news conference whether policymakers had discussed a pause, he said they spent a lot of time talking about the path ahead.

The index broke well below January's trend low and the 50% Fibo of the pandemic uptrend at 101.51, as well as last May's major swing low at 101.29. The move was led by EUR/USD, the index's majority component, ripping above its trend highs and 50% of the pandemic plunge.

If Friday's U.S. employment and ISM non-manufacturing data reinforced the view that the Fed is almost out of room for raising rates, and will instead likely be cutting them later this year, the dollar could fall to the 61.8% Fibo at 98.385 by last March's 98.31 low.

But such a breakdown might well await the ECB and BoE meetings on Thursday and Friday's key U.S. data, with the 101.51 level likely to attract second-chance sellers before then.

