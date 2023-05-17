News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar could well soar as various factors stoke demand

May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar has made strong gains above a key technical level, increasing the likelihood of an even bigger rise in coming sessions as the fundamental outlook brightens.

The USD index =USD, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six other currencies, on Wednesday is well above the 102.728 Fibo: a 38.2% retrace of the 105.880 to 100.780 (March to April) drop. Fourteen-day momentum remains positive, reinforcing the underlying bullish bias.

If the USD index closes on Wednesday above the 102.728 Fibo, that will increase the odds for a test of the 103.330 Fibo, 50% of the same 105.880-100.780 drop.

The dollar is in demand on Wednesday as traders trimmed bets on imminent U.S. rate cuts following solid consumer spending data, while the greenback also benefited from its status as a safe-haven so long as risk of a U.S. debt default remained.

Only a USD index failure to register a Wednesday close above the 102.728 Fibo will warn of an end to further dollar gains.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

