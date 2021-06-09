BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar could suffer if Fed proved right on inflation

June 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's technical outlook is negative and this could well be confirmed by the fundamentals.

The greenback found support on Tuesday as investors braced for U.S. inflation data due later in the week following weaker-than-expected jobs numbers which eased concerns about early tapering of the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus .

Lower-than-expected U.S. inflation data on Thursday would likely give further credence to the Federal Reserve's view that inflation is transitory and that would likely put further downward pressure on the dollar .

Last week's bull trap above the 90.455 Fibonacci level for the USD index was a 23.6% retrace of its 93.439 to 89.533 (March to May) fall during 2021. A bull trap is set when a market breaks above a technical level but subsequently reverses. A pressured USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, could drop to retest the June 89.662 low.

FX traders should also beware that the dollar usually closes in negative territory in June, though continued strong U.S. data could up-end this seasonal trend .

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3w6ZV1o

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.