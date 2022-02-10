BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar could soar versus yen as Fed and BOJ diverge

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The dollar looks set to soar against the yen as the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan continue down different paths.

While the market expects a year of aggressive interest rate hikes from the Fed, Japan's central bank is not debating an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, its governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, has said. It will not do so during the rest of his term through next April, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Thursday.

USD/JPY on Thursday extended gains from the February 114.16 base to trade well above the 115.67 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 116.35 to 113.47 (EBS) January setback. A daily close above would boost the market's technical outlook and unmask the recent 116.35 multi-year peak for a retest. However, a failure to register a daily close above the 115.67 Fibo will warn of a near-term USD/JPY top. Related

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

