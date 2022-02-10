BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar could soar versus yen as Fed and BOJ diverge
The dollar looks set to soar against the yen as the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan continue down different paths. While the market expects a year of aggressive interest rate hikes from the Fed, Japan's central bank is not debating an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, its governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, has said.
While the market expects a year of aggressive interest rate hikes from the Fed, Japan's central bank is not debating an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, its governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, has said. It will not do so during the rest of his term through next April, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Thursday.
USD/JPY on Thursday extended gains from the February 114.16 base to trade well above the 115.67 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 116.35 to 113.47 (EBS) January setback. A daily close above would boost the market's technical outlook and unmask the recent 116.35 multi-year peak for a retest. However, a failure to register a daily close above the 115.67 Fibo will warn of a near-term USD/JPY top. Related
Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/34PRqPD
(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
