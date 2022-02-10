Culture

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar could soar versus yen as Fed and BOJ diverge

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Leah Millis

The dollar looks set to soar against the yen as the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan continue down different paths. While the market expects a year of aggressive interest rate hikes from the Fed, Japan's central bank is not debating an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, its governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, has said.

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The dollar looks set to soar against the yen as the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan continue down different paths.

While the market expects a year of aggressive interest rate hikes from the Fed, Japan's central bank is not debating an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, its governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, has said. It will not do so during the rest of his term through next April, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Thursday.

USD/JPY on Thursday extended gains from the February 114.16 base to trade well above the 115.67 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 116.35 to 113.47 (EBS) January setback. A daily close above would boost the market's technical outlook and unmask the recent 116.35 multi-year peak for a retest. However, a failure to register a daily close above the 115.67 Fibo will warn of a near-term USD/JPY top. Related

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/34PRqPD

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Leadership Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Culture

Explore

Most Popular