BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar could soar versus yen, as BOJ remains defiant

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar could see much bigger gains versus the Japanese yen due to fundamental and technical factors. USD/JPY could surge through the recent 32-year 151.94 peak. EUR/JPY will likely follow USD/JPY higher.

The yen weakened on Friday as the Bank of Japan held to its dovish stance, while the dollar was trying to rebound across the board from losses early in the week on expectations the Federal Reserve will hint at slowing its aggressive pace of rate hikes.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday the government is ready to take appropriate action against excessive volatility in the currency market. However further yen intervention seems futile, as the chasm between the Fed and BOJ remains sufficiently large to limit USD/JPY's downside.

If USD/JPY falls to break and register a daily close under the 143.71 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 130.40 to 151.94 (August to October) EBS rise, that will likely tip the technical balance back lower.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

