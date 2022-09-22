BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar could soar versus the yen to test 150

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's surge against the Japanese yen gathers pace as the chasm between the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan widen. It will be difficult for Japanese authorities' to limit the yen's decline in the days and weeks ahead.

The BOJ kept ultra-low interest rates on Thursday and vowed to hold them there to support economic growth as it swam against a global tide of monetary tightening by central banks fighting to rein in soaring inflation.

Japan has not intervened in the currency market yet but will "most certainly" do so when necessary, the country's top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, said on Thursday. .

However just over half of economists recently polled by Reuters did not believe Japan will intervene to stem the yen's decline, though a fifth said weakening beyond 150 per U.S. dollar could trigger action. . Even if Japan did intervene, it is far from certain such operations would be prove successful.

USD/JPY is expected to make bigger gains in the weeks ahead towards Aug. 1998 147.64 (EBS) peak and could overshoot to test 150.00. Fourteen-week momentum remains positive.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

