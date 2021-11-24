BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar could soar to 15 against the Turkish lira

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar could be on the verge of even more substantial gains against the Turkish lira if foreign exchange traders force a probe of a major Fibonacci level as the long-term speculative run on the battered lira persists.

A Fibonacci projection can be used to identify levels that those bullish USD/TRY might be aiming for in the medium term. On this basis, USD/TRY could soar to 15.2182, derived from 261.8% of the move from the 3.3885 September 2017 low to the 7.2400 August 2018 high, projected from the significant November 2018 5.1350 base.

The lira clawed back some losses on Wednesday after a 15% crash to record lows a day earlier driven by President Tayyip Erdogan's defence of rate cuts, but volatility and steep price rises are still worrying consumers and investors.

Fourteen-month momentum remains positive, reinforcing USD/TRY's long-term bullish market structure. For more click on FXBUZ

Monthly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3cHkr0D

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.