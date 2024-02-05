BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar could soar if China bursts a bubble

Feb 5 (Reuters) - China's stock market has slumped toward a crucial level despite efforts to underpin it, and should stocks drop below this point, the resulting risk aversion could undermine extremely elevated markets and spur demand for safe assets like the dollar.

China's stocks have slumped when other asset markets like U.S. equities and crypto-currencies have soared, and this extreme divergence is worrying.

Should China's main bourse drop below its Feb. 5 low at 2635, it would suggest a return to 2013's low at 1850, and with the expected timing of U.S. easing being pushed back, there could be a risk averse reaction that results in a snap back for exuberant asset markets around the globe.

Small corrections of big rises for stocks, crypto-currencies and commodities that have been fuelled by hoped for easing could have a big impact on currency markets where traders have shorted the world's reserve currency, just ahead of an event that could fuel a rise in demand.

