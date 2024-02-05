News & Insights

World Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar could soar if China bursts a bubble

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

February 05, 2024 — 06:29 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 5 (Reuters) - China's stock market has slumped toward a crucial level despite efforts to underpin it, and should stocks drop below this point, the resulting risk aversion could undermine extremely elevated markets and spur demand for safe assets like the dollar.

China's stocks have slumped when other asset markets like U.S. equities and crypto-currencies have soared, and this extreme divergence is worrying.

Should China's main bourse drop below its Feb. 5 low at 2635, it would suggest a return to 2013's low at 1850, and with the expected timing of U.S. easing being pushed back, there could be a risk averse reaction that results in a snap back for exuberant asset markets around the globe.

Small corrections of big rises for stocks, crypto-currencies and commodities that have been fuelled by hoped for easing could have a big impact on currency markets where traders have shorted the world's reserve currency, just ahead of an event that could fuel a rise in demand.

For more click on FXBUZ

China's stock market https://tmsnrt.rs/497Ngio

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.