BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar could soar against the yen after the Fed

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The Federal Reserve could spark U.S. dollar buying. If risk appetite takes hold, expect funds to flow out of the safe-haven yen. USD/JPY has retained a technical bullish tilt as Fed guidance looms, which could see it eventually test the 109.77/85 June 2020 highs.

The Fed is expected to forecast the fastest U.S. economic growth in decades in the wake of COVID-19 vaccinations and $1.9 trillion in new stimulus . If the market sees even a tiny shift away from the current accommodative stance by the Fed's policymakers, that could spark strong and sustained dollar buying in the weeks ahead .

USD/JPY bulls have tightened their grip on this market after registering multiple daily closes above the 108.23 Fibo, a 61.8% retrace of the 111.71 to 102.60 (March 2020 to January 2021) EBS drop. Scope grows for bigger gains to the 109.56 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the same 111.71 to 102.60 fall.

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3vw0p18

